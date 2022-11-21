Sara Ali Khan turns ‘Anarkali’ at 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa; dances to major period drama songs

ANI

Panaji, November 21

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday danced to Madhubala's song 'Pyar kiya toh darna kya' from 'Mughal-e-Azam' at the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Dressed in an ethnic costume, Sara looked graceful in her ‘Anarkali’ avatar at the event.

She grooved to period drama songs like 'In aankhon ki masti mein' from 'Umrao Jaan', 'Salaame-E-ishq meri jaan' from 'Muqaddar ka sikandar', 'Maar dala' from 'Devdas' and 'Deewani Mastaani' from 'Bajirao Mastani'.

Ahead of her stellar performance, Sara said, "I am really excited to perform at IFFI. I am dancing to the songs that I have grown up listening to and am inspired by. I feel no one can ever do justice to those songs."

The grand opening ceremony of IFFI 2022 also saw Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Kartik Aaryan performing on the stage.