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Home / Entertainment / Sara Arjun makes bridal statement in powder-blue couture at Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Sara Arjun makes bridal statement in powder-blue couture at Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Sara Arjun opens up about beauty and personal style at LFW 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 06:04 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, Oct 16 (ANI): Actress Sara Arjun walks the ramp, showcasing designer Anushree Reddy’s collection during Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
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Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun, who made her runway debut at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI on Friday, offered a candid glimpse into her beauty philosophy and evolving personal style in an interview, saying that “none of us is perfect all the time” and that comfort remains her priority when it comes to dressing up.

The actor, who turned showstopper for the Lakme Salon X Anushree Reddy collaboration, walked the runway at New Delhi's Taj Palace in a powder-blue bridal couture gown from the designer's fall bridal collection, Maya.

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Featuring intricate white embroidery, a sculpted peplum and a dramatic mermaid hem, the ensemble presented a romantic, fairytale-inspired interpretation of bridal fashion.

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After her much-anticipated runway debut, Sara reflected on how her first appearance at a fashion week aligned with the vision she had imagined for herself.

“You know, I always had a picture in my head of what my first time would look like, and very coincidentally, it aligns a lot with how it is today,” she said.

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Explaining what she liked about the outfit, the actress added, “I was very happy to see this outfit. I really like the silhouette, the structure and the colour. It's very me; it reflects who I am. So, yeah, I was very happy to see it.”

Revealing the secrets of her glowing skin and hair, Sara credited her hairstylist, makeup artist and stylist for helping her achieve her appearance, while acknowledging that looking flawless all the time is not realistic.

“First of all, I think a lot of it goes into having my hairstylist, makeup artist and stylist. So, I don't look this gorgeous all the time, and I'm not always flawless!” she said.

The actress also emphasised the importance of choosing products and following personal care routines that suit individual needs.

“I know we stand here and talk about taking care of our hair and beauty, but none of us is perfect all the time. I think that's what I'm trying to say: everybody should do what's right for them,” Sara said.

She highlighted an individual approach to beauty, encouraging people to focus on their personal needs rather than follow a single routine or standard that everyone must meet.

Asked about her lifestyle philosophy and the kind of personal style she embraces when stepping out, she said, “I think I'm still figuring that out. I'm very fluid when it comes to dressing up, and usually, comfort is what I look for.”

Sara served as the showstopper for the Lakme Salon X Anushree Reddy collaboration, presenting a look from the designer's Maya fall bridal collection. The powder-blue gown departed from conventional red-and-gold bridal palettes, with its intricate embroidery and dramatic silhouette offering a contemporary interpretation of wedding couture.

The showcase took place at New Delhi's Taj Palace, where models walked the runway to live bridal tracks performed by the Nankhathai band, bringing an Indian wedding-inspired atmosphere to the event. —ANI

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