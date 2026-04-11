Sara Arjun offered prayers at the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday, where she attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti.

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Following her visit, the actor expressed deep emotion and gratitude for the spiritual experience. “I have no words. ‘Bulava aaya aa gaye hum’. There is no better feeling than this in this world. I am overjoyed,” she told ANI while recalling her spiritual experience.

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The Bhasma Aarti, a unique ritual involving offerings made with sacred ash, is considered one of the most significant ceremonies at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. It is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 am and 5:30 am, drawing devotees who gather in large numbers to witness the ritual.

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As per tradition, the ceremony begins with the opening of the temple doors in the early hours, followed by a ceremonial bathing of the deity with Panchamrit—a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. The deity is then adorned with hemp and sandalwood before the aarti rituals commence.

The Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti are performed amid devotional chants, accompanied by rhythmic drum beats and the sound of conch shells, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere within the temple premises. Devotees believe that witnessing or participating in the ritual is highly auspicious and helps fulfil wishes.

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Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and holds immense religious significance in Hinduism, attracting devotees from across India and abroad.

On the professional front, Sara Arjun is known for her work in films such as Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, among others.