icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Sara Arjun talks about 'overwhelming' religious experience, here's where the 'bulava' came from

Sara Arjun talks about 'overwhelming' religious experience, here's where the 'bulava' came from

Devotees believe that witnessing or participating in the ritual is highly auspicious and helps fulfil wishes

article_Author
ANI
Ujjain, Updated At : 01:59 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sara Arjun (Image credits/ANI)
Advertisement

Sara Arjun offered prayers at the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday, where she attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti.

Advertisement

Following her visit, the actor expressed deep emotion and gratitude for the spiritual experience. “I have no words. ‘Bulava aaya aa gaye hum’. There is no better feeling than this in this world. I am overjoyed,” she told ANI while recalling her spiritual experience.

Advertisement

The Bhasma Aarti, a unique ritual involving offerings made with sacred ash, is considered one of the most significant ceremonies at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. It is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 am and 5:30 am, drawing devotees who gather in large numbers to witness the ritual.

Advertisement

As per tradition, the ceremony begins with the opening of the temple doors in the early hours, followed by a ceremonial bathing of the deity with Panchamrit—a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. The deity is then adorned with hemp and sandalwood before the aarti rituals commence.

The Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti are performed amid devotional chants, accompanied by rhythmic drum beats and the sound of conch shells, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere within the temple premises. Devotees believe that witnessing or participating in the ritual is highly auspicious and helps fulfil wishes.

Advertisement

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and holds immense religious significance in Hinduism, attracting devotees from across India and abroad.

On the professional front, Sara Arjun is known for her work in films such as Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, among others.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts