Sarah Jessica Parker honoured!
The Sex and the City actress receives 2026 Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes' Golden Eve ceremony
Carol Burnett Award recipient Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Golden Eve event ahead of the 83rd Annual Golden Globes
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement