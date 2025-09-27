DT
Saree state of mind: Krithi Shetty's fashion diary

Saree state of mind: Krithi Shetty’s fashion diary

The actress channels festive vibes with every drape, opulent silks & temple jewels

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:59 AM Sep 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
While many actresses tend to shed their regional identities as they climb the ladder of fame, Krithi Shetty is doing exactly the opposite. Bollywood’s emerging South sensation, who’s making waves in both South Indian cinema and Bollywood, has made her South Indian heritage her strongest style statement.

From traditional Kanjeevaram sarees to classic temple jewellery, every fashion choice she makes is a beautiful homage to her roots. Her wardrobe reads like a love letter to South Indian craftsmanship, proving that authenticity is the most powerful form of glamour.

Golden hour goddess

Krithi’s coral pink Kanjeevaram saree with intricate gold zari work screams South Indian elegance at its finest. The heavily embroidered blouse paired with temple jewellery and a perfectly placed bindi creates a look that’s straight out of the traditional fashion archives. Her dewy makeup and loose waves complement the saree’s grandeur without overpowering it.

Blue bonanza

Krithi’s teal blue saree with silver borders is one definite pick for us to steal. It showcases the timeless appeal of traditional South Indian weaves. Her contemporary blouse design with geometric patterns adds a modern twist while staying true to regional aesthetics. The statement white floral hair accessory and dramatic eye makeup create a striking contrast against the rich fabric.

Earthy elegance

Krithi’s pick of a rust-coloured saree with gold embellishments captures the warmth and richness of South Indian textile traditions. The sleeveless blouse design keeps the look contemporary, while the traditional jewellery maintains cultural authenticity. Krithi’s styling choice — flowing hair and her radiant smile — adds to the overall charm.

Royal and Radiant

Krithi’s golden yellow Kanjeevaram saree represents the pinnacle of South Indian luxury fashion. Set against ornate traditional architecture, her look is a fashion lecture on how to style heritage pieces for maximum impact. Her heavy traditional jewellery and classic makeup create a regal appearance that pays homage to South Indian royalty.

Modern muse

Honestly it was Krithi’s half-updo hairstyle that did it for us! But her choice of a vibrant pink saree with intricate gold work showcases the bold colour palette that South Indian fashion is famous for. The contemporary draping style and minimal jewellery gives a modern spin to the traditional wear. Her sleek hair and understated makeup let the saree’s craftsmanship take center stage.

