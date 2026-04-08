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Home / Entertainment / Satinder Sartaaj on ‘Jaiye Sajana’ success credits Dhurandhar 2 team, says 'I don’t chase fame, i let it flow naturally’

Satinder Sartaaj on ‘Jaiye Sajana’ success credits Dhurandhar 2 team, says 'I don’t chase fame, i let it flow naturally’

The song has been dominating social media trends, YouTube charts, and music streaming platforms, making it one of the most talked-about Bollywood songs right now

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:22 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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Punjabi singer-poet Satinder Sartaaj is currently riding high on the viral success of his latest track Jaiye Sajana, featuring Jasmine Sandlas, from the Dhurandhar 2 starring Ranveer Singh.

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The song has been dominating social media trends, YouTube charts, and music streaming platforms, making it one of the most talked-about Bollywood songs right now.

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Yet, despite the buzz and viral popularity, Sartaaj remains grounded.

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Speaking during the Jahan-e-Khusrau World Sufi Music Festival at Purana Qila, the singer credited the film’s team rather than taking personal acclaim.

Speaking to HT ahead of his performance at the Jahan-e-Khusrau World Sufi Music Festival, held at the historic Purana Qila, Sartaaj credited the success of the song not to himself, but to the film’s team.

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“You can call it coincidence, good fortune, or a blessing… the credit goes to the film crew. We just have our name attached,” he said with a humble smile.

The singer, known for his poetic depth and soulful compositions, emphasised his belief in detachment from expectations.

“I don’t expect anything in life. When you let go and accept things as they come, blessings follow,” he shared, reflecting a Sufi-inspired outlook that defines both his music and personality.

Even as Jaiye Sajana continues to trend, Sartaaj is already focused on his ongoing India tour and upcoming projects.

He revealed that several of his Bollywood songs are already recorded and awaiting release. Interestingly, he often learns about his own song releases after they are out. Recalling a moment, he shared how he discovered the release of Rang from Sky Force only after finishing a live performance in Hyderabad.

Despite his growing presence in Bollywood, Sartaaj made it clear that films are not his sole focus. “My aim is not limited to Bollywood. I am equally committed to my independent music,” he said.

With a strong academic background in Sufi music from Panjab University, he continues to create spiritually rich and meaningful music alongside commercial projects.

Known for iconic tracks like Sai, Sajjan Raazi, and Udaarian, Sartaaj believes balancing both worlds comes naturally. “It’s not difficult. When you are content within as a creative person, everything flows organically,” he explained.

His decision to perform at a Sufi festival amid Bollywood success reflects this balance. According to him, audiences at such festivals are very different from mainstream concert crowds, making each performance a unique experience.

As Jaiye Sajana rides high on popularity, Satinder Sartaaj proves that true artistry lies not in chasing fame, but in staying authentic.

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