Satinder Sartaaj’s Yezdi love...

For millions of listeners, Satinder Sartaaj's evocative refrain in Jaiye Sajana from Dhurandhar 2 was enough to stop time for a few fleeting seconds. The song introduced a wider audience to the unmistakable warmth and depth of one of Punjabi and Sufi music's most celebrated voices. Away from the spotlight, though, the modern Sufi bard has quietly shared another story that reveals just as much about the man behind the music.

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In a recently shared video on social media, Sartaaj takes fans on a ride through Chandigarh aboard a customised Yezdi Roadster. Set to his own song, Yezdi, the film is about riding down his memory lane. The film traces the roads, neighbourhoods and moments that shaped the singer, poet, composer and actor long before he became a global ambassador for Punjabi and Sufi music.

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Accompanying the video was a heartfelt note that instantly struck a chord with his followers: "The makers flew from far away to my home & grew nostalgic at the sound of my restored Yezdi motorcycle. It was an absolute pleasure to witness people's honest admiration for their history, heritage & craftsmanship that time has carefully preserved. A hearty thanks to @yezdiforever @reach_anupam for this new customised companion; here's to the roads, reflections & memorable journeys."

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For longtime admirers, the affection comes as no surprise. Long before his voice found a place in mainstream Hindi cinema, Sartaaj had already celebrated the legendary motorcycle brand in his 2023 track Yezdi. Filmed on his lovingly restored pastel-green D250 Classic, the song blended romance, humour, and nostalgia with Punjab's rich motorcycling culture.

In one memorable verse, he even imagines arriving at his wedding astride his beloved Yezdi, an inextricable part of his life.His latest acquisition continues the love story. The customised Sharkskin Blue Yezdi Roadster carries subtle personal touches, including exclusive Satinder Sartaaj × Yezdi graphics inspired by the classic machine that featured in the music video.

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There is a poignant parallel between Sartaaj and the motorcycle he has chosen to celebrate. Both have remained steadfast in an age driven by trends. Sartaaj has built his career by staying faithful to poetry, rigorous music training and the rich traditions of Punjabi folk and Sufi music, presenting them to contemporary audiences across the world without sacrificing their soul. Yezdi, too, continues to draw its appeal from heritage, craftsmanship and lived experience rather than passing fashion. Reason why the kinship between the two endures beyond a song or a social media post.

Across Punjab and north India, Yezdi has long represented freedom, companionship and individuality. Those ideas have also shaped much of Sartaaj's creative world. His songs don’t chase the moment or the crowd. His art preserves memories, celebrates roots, and finds beauty in life’s journey.

His latest video is a reminder that relationships are not built through endorsements. They grow quietly over time, gathering stories along the way. For Satinder Sartaaj, his love for Yezdi has grown with time, spanning cherished memories to new milestones, and always carrying the same unmistakable spirit forward.