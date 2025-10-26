Satish Shah cremated; Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak attend funeral

Family members, friends, and colleagues from the film and television industry bid a tearful adieu to veteran actor Satish Shah, who was cremated here on Sunday afternoon.

Industry veteran Naseeruddin Shah, his wife Ratna Pathak Shah, who was also Satish Shah's co-star in “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai”, other actors from the fan-favourite show, and members of the film fraternity attended his final farewell.

Satish Shah passed away on Saturday at the age of 74 following a kidney ailment.

The mortal remains were brought to his home in Bandra (East) in an ambulance at around 11 am on Sunday.

The same ambulance was later decked up with marigold flowers and two photographs of the actor on the front and rear sides of the vehicle.

The body was later carried in the vehicle to Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle area for the last rites.

Actors Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar, co-stars of Satish Shah in "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", turned emotional as they bid him a final goodbye.

Other show team members, including actors Sumeet Raghavan, Anang Desai, Paresh Ganatra, producer JD Majethia, writer-director Aatish Kapadia, and actor-director Deven Bhojani, also attended the funeral.

The actor's close friends and colleagues, such as Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Swaroop Sampat, Suresh Oberoi, Poonam Dhillon, were also present.

Other members of the film fraternity, including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dilip Joshi, Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff, Ali Asgar, Tiku Talsania, Sudhir Pandey, Sharat Saxena, and Avatar Gil, also attended the last rites.

Satish Shah, a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), first appeared in minor roles in films such as “Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan”, “Gaman”, and “Umrao Jaan”.

He later went on to create a niche for himself with his performance in films and TV shows such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron”, “Maalamaal”, “Hero Hiralal”, “Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi”, “Filmi Chakkar”, “Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!”, “Saathiya”, “Main Hoon Na”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, and the sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai”, among others.

He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah, a designer.