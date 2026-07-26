DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Satyajit Ray is one of the greatest Indian filmmakers: Christopher Nolan

Satyajit Ray is one of the greatest Indian filmmakers: Christopher Nolan

Praised Ray's 'The Apu Trilogy'

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:12 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Film maestro Satyajit Ray. File
Advertisement

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan praised Satyajit Ray's "The Apu Trilogy" and called him "one of the greatest Indian filmmakers".

Advertisement

"The Apu Trilogy" is a film series consisting of three films, "Pather Panchali", released in 1955, "Aparajito", released in 1956, and "Apur Sansar", which released in 1959. The films revolve around journey of Apu from childhood in rural Bengal to adulthood.

Advertisement

Nolan visited Criterion Closet, the famous storage room at the Criterion Collection in New York. In the videos circulating on the internet, the filmmaker is seen admiring Ray's work and said he is yet to watch the following parts of the trilogy.

Advertisement

"Then there's 'The Apu Trilogy' by Satyajit Ray, one of the greatest Indian filmmakers. The trilogy starts with 'Pather Panchali', which is an absolutely incredible film. It just blew my mind. I haven't yet seen parts two and three of the trilogy, so I'm pretty excited to get this and complete the story," he is heard saying in the video.

The films received several awards, including the Best Human Document award at Cannes for "Pather Panchali", the Golden Lion at Venice for "Aparajito", and President's Gold Medals at India's National Film Awards.

Advertisement

Nolan's latest work is "The Odyssey", which features Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others.

The film has earned over USD 300 million at the global box office.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts