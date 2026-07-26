Satyajit Ray is one of the greatest Indian filmmakers: Christopher Nolan

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan praised Satyajit Ray's "The Apu Trilogy" and called him "one of the greatest Indian filmmakers".

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"The Apu Trilogy" is a film series consisting of three films, "Pather Panchali", released in 1955, "Aparajito", released in 1956, and "Apur Sansar", which released in 1959. The films revolve around journey of Apu from childhood in rural Bengal to adulthood.

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Nolan visited Criterion Closet, the famous storage room at the Criterion Collection in New York. In the videos circulating on the internet, the filmmaker is seen admiring Ray's work and said he is yet to watch the following parts of the trilogy.

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"Then there's 'The Apu Trilogy' by Satyajit Ray, one of the greatest Indian filmmakers. The trilogy starts with 'Pather Panchali', which is an absolutely incredible film. It just blew my mind. I haven't yet seen parts two and three of the trilogy, so I'm pretty excited to get this and complete the story," he is heard saying in the video.

The films received several awards, including the Best Human Document award at Cannes for "Pather Panchali", the Golden Lion at Venice for "Aparajito", and President's Gold Medals at India's National Film Awards.

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Nolan's latest work is "The Odyssey", which features Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others.

The film has earned over USD 300 million at the global box office.