'Satyaprem Ki Katha' mints Rs 7 crore on day two

Mumbai, July 1
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer “Satyaprem Ki Katha” witnessed a "bare minimal drop" as it collected Rs 7 crore at the domestic box office on the second day, the makers said on Saturday.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, the film opened in theatres countrywide on Thursday. The movie raised Rs 9.25 crore on the first day.
In a press release, the makers said "Satyaprem Ki Katha" has impressed the audience with "its pure love story and strong impactful social message".
"Released on Eid al-Adha which is a holiday, the film saw a rush of audience that has created a positive word of mouth. However, the film faced the next working Friday but witnessed a bare minimal drop on a working day and collected 7 crore on day two," the statement read.
“Satyaprem Ki Katha”, a musical romance drama, is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama “Anandi Gopal”.
The film marks a reunion between Aaryan and Advani, who most recently featured in horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.
"Satyaprem Ki Katha" also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak and Rajpal Yadav.
