Saurabh Shukla takes us behind the scenes of the making of Jab Khuli Kitaab

From sculpting classics like Satya to the National Award winning performance in Jolly LLB, actor-writer director Saurabh Shukla is a name to reckon with. Currently in the spotlight for his heartwarming directorial Jab Khuli Kitaab, Saurabh takes us behind the scenes of the making of the Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia starrer.

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From delightful anecdotes about his lead actors to why trends do not dictate his way of making films to how his screenplay turned into a stage play and back into a film, Saurabh is as full of beans as his delectable characters on screen.

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First things first. He demystifies how his play became a movie. Interestingly, for someone who began his journey with theatre and is still associated with it, admits, “Cinema is my bread and butter. Everything I write is first a film.”

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Only as providence ordained, he was asked to participate in Adhyam Theatre Festival. To cut things short the play was noticed by Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment and thus began the process of play’s transformation back into a film. Pankaj Kapur was his first and last choice. But casting Dimple at the suggestion of his company partner Naren seemed a tall order. He says, “Not only is she such a big star but at that point had just finished Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.”

But happy tidings were in store and having these two brilliant actors on board was a godsend. Interestingly, Saurabh never thought of creating a role for himself. He observes, “I have been brought up in classic middle class fashion where ‘I, me, myself’ is not a desired objective. Anyway, as a director I have my hands full. Besides, Pankaj added a different layer.” Saurabh recounts how his favourite scene in the film, confrontation between Pankaj’s Gopal and Dimple’s Anusuya was actually rewritten by the two icons themselves.

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In times when fast-paced movies like Dhurandhar capture public imagination what made him turn to a tender love-story that too about those in the autumn of life? Saurabh replies, “As an artiste, I follow my own sensibilities. More than what audiences want, I go by what I know. Back in 1998, when I co-wrote Satya, the normal palette of cinema was entirely different. Trends are for marketing people to analyse, let artists be free from it.”

Indeed, the OTT release (Jab Khuli… premiered on Zee5) further freed him from commercial constraints. He is of the opinion, “Streaming platforms have opened doors for makers, who have a different voice. Besides, films like Jab Khuli… which work on ‘word of mouth’ publicity may have a limited theatrical run. But they have a much longer shelf life on OTT.”

Of course, he is candid enough to claim, “I don’t have the same standing as a director as I have as an actor. I was waiting for my film to touch people’s hearts.” But while making a film you can’t be thinking about the end goal, rather he feels, “You have to savour each moment. In the game of table tennis you need to play ball by ball and not let the thought of winning overwhelm you. Similarly, in the art of movies, you simply go from one scene, one moment to another.”

From masters like Ram Gopal Varma he learnt to start not from the beginning but the most exciting part of the story. Script is all important to him and he confesses, “No actor howsoever gifted can give a standout act if it’s not written in the story. All my performances be it Satya, Barfi, Raid, Jolly LLB which people talk about are significant for these are strongly written parts.”

The actor, who lends authenticity to every act, however, does not believe that acting can be practised. To aspiring actors his advice is, “Experience life in full 360 degree arc. Read, sing, write, dance, paint, observe and watch. Just as I am hooked to shows on astronomy not because I am playing a scientist in some film but for my understanding of black holes and grey matter will enhance my world view and acting will flow organically.” Precisely why as a director he has never felt the need to direct his actors. “I just brief them about the idea; thereafter I thoroughly enjoy what they create.”

Whatever may be the flavour of the season, Saurabh would go by what his heart desires. On the anvil is another film whose genre is a secret he holds close to his heart. He might like to presume his life is a khuli kitaab, but more importantly he states, “As an artiste, the more you delve into your art more chapters of your life you begin to fathom.” Life and art… the inseparable two and his journey rolls on to touch many more milestones.

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You can’t do anything great if it’s inherently not there in the script. At best, you can save yourself as an actor which I have done n number of times.