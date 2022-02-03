Sayani Gupta to star in musical drama #Homecoming

#Homecoming, a musical drama starring Sayani Gupta, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur, Hussain Dalal and Soham Majumdar is finally ready and is all set to be released soon. The film has been written, directed and produced by Soumyajit Majumdar who makes his directorial debut with the 90- minute feature. The plot revolves around a group of friends from Kolkata who reunite after seven years on the occasion of Durga Puja at their old theatre rehearsal space which is in the danger of being converted into a heritage hotel.

The film is presented by Soumyajit Majumdar Collaborations and is a Lok production. #Homecoming was also selected for South Asia’s largest film market collection, NFDC Lab in 2019. The film boasts of a multi-award winning crew. The first look poster seems to beautifully capture the life of a regular theatre group with glimpses from their college life and how theatre played a huge part.”