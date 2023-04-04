Sayantani Ghosh and Abhishek Nigam on the sets of Sab’s Alibaba–Ek Andaaz: Chapter 2

Sayantani Ghosh and Abhishek Nigam, who play SimSim and Ali on Sony Sab’s Alibaba–Ek Andaaz: Chapter 2, share a special bond. While their characters are mostly locking horns, their friendship is pure love.
Opening up about their bond, Sayantani said, “Abhishek and I hit it off well. He was seamless when he transitioned into the character of Ali and it was a delight to watch him. Whenever we’re shooting on the sets together, we have fun. As I am senior to him, Abhishek looks up to me. At times he comes to me for advice. Abhishek has really grown as an artiste and I am incredibly proud of his journey.”
Talking about Sayantani, Abhishek said, “Sayantani was the first person I met on the sets. She was incredibly warm and so supportive. I look up to her since she is an actor with so much experience. She has taught me how to improvise and add nuances that help me build my character.”
