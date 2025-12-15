DT
Home / Entertainment / SC protects actors Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath from arrest in marketing scam case

SC protects actors Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath from arrest in marketing scam case

Nath’s lawyer submitted that the actor has not attended any function and his photo has been used for 10 years

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:58 PM Dec 15, 2025 IST
Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade. PTI file
The Supreme Court on Monday gave protection from coercive action to actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath till investigation was over in a case of cheating and breach of trust against a society.

During the hearing before a bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna, Talpade’s counsel said the actor was called as a guest celebrity in the annual event of the company.

“I am not supposed to know. I never earned any money,” the lawyer submitted.

Nath’s lawyer submitted that the actor has not attended any function and his photo has been used for 10 years.

“If a top actor or a cricketer is giving his advertisement or appearing as a brand ambassador for a corporate company which goes into liquidation or there are criminal cases against the company will it also go against the cricketer or actor?

“We dispose of this writ petition (filed by Talpade) by continuing the interim order of protection from arrest granted by us until the investigation into the offences against the petitioner is complete,” the bench said while hearing pleas filed by Talpade and Nath for clubbing of FIRs registered in various states in connection with the case.

Thirteen persons, including Talpade and Nath, were booked on the complaint of 37-year-old Sonepat resident Vipul Antil.

Antil alleged that both the actors “promoted Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, as brand ambassadors”. About the two actors, the police said, “It has been alleged that they were its brand ambassadors and victims get lured to invest because of such personalities. They were named in the complaint. An FIR has been registered. Now, it will be investigated what was their role.”

The FIR was lodged on January 22 under various provisions of the BNS for offences, including criminal breach of trust and cheating. The police have alleged that the society committed a “serious crime of cheating the public through financial schemes”.

