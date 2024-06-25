Scarlett Johansson wanted to join ‘Jurassic World’ franchise for 10 years, even if it meant dying ‘in first 5 minutes’

Los Angeles, June 25
Actress Scarlett Johansson has confirmed that she will be starring in the next ‘Jurassic World’ movie, directed by filmmaker Gareth Edwards, who has previously helmed films such as ‘Rogue One’ and ‘Godzilla’.
An ‘enormous’ ‘Jurassic Park’ fan, Johansson shared that she has always wanted to be part of the franchise, even if it meant “dying in five minutes”.
Speaking to ComicBook.com, Johansson said, “I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it. The fact that it’s happened in this way at this time is just actually unbelievable.”
“I am an enormous ‘Jurassic Park’ fan,” Johansson said, reports Variety.
“It is one of the first movies I remember seeing in theatres. I remember it so vividly. It was life-changing and mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.”
The script for the upcoming film is by David Koepp. The screenwriter is returning to the franchise after writing for Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jurassic Park’ in 1993 and ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’ in 1997.
Johansson said that “the script is so incredible” for the fourth ‘Jurassic World’ movie, which will be an entirely new story that’s separate from the first ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy, featuring Chris Pratt.
“David Koepp wrote it and returned after 30 years to write it. He’s so passionate about it,” Johansson said.
It was earlier reported that ‘Jurassic World 4’ will be shot in the picturesque locales of Thailand, as well as in the studios in Malta and the UK.
