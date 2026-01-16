Scene-stealers who deserve spin-offs

Some characters walk into a story, steal every scene they’re in, and leave audiences wanting more. Whether it’s their attitude, mystery, humour or sheer screen presence, these roles feel too good to be confined to a supporting arc. Here are six characters who absolutely deserve their own spin-off series.

Advertisement

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as Dr Gargi- Gram Chikitsalay

Advertisement

Dr Gargi didn’t just show up — she made an impression. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor brought sharp intelligence, emotional restraint, and quiet authority to the role, making Dr Gargi one of those characters viewers instantly trusted and rooted for. A spin-off exploring her world, her past cases, and the personal cost of being constantly composed? Sign us up.

Advertisement

Abhishek Banerjee as Jana — Stree

Jana is chaos, comedy and heart rolled into one. Abhishek Banerjee turned what could’ve been a stock comic role into one of the most memorable characters in the Stree universe. A spin-off following Jana navigating supernatural threats, village gossip, and his own hilarious fears would be a genre-bending riot waiting to happen.

Advertisement

Divyenndu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya — Mirzapur

Munna Bhaiya remains one of the most unhinged, unpredictable characters in Indian OTT history. Divyenndu’s explosive performance gave the role cult status, and fans are still obsessed. A spin-off diving into Munna’s rise, inner demons, or even an alternate timeline? The appetite is clearly there.

Sobhita Dhulipala as Tara Khanna — Made in Heaven

Tara Khanna is complex, ambitious, flawed and fascinating. Sobhita Dhulipala infused her with vulnerability and steel, making Tara one of the most layered female characters on Indian streaming. A spin-off following Tara’s life post-Made in Heaven — professionally and emotionally — feels not just exciting, but inevitable.

Aisha Ahmed as Dr Shreya — Single Papa

Aisha Ahmed’s Dr Shreya brings effortless girl-next-door energy — warm, relatable, and emotionally grounded in a way that instantly feels familiar. Her calm presence and quiet empathy add depth to Single Papa, making Dr Shreya true comfort character viewers naturally root for. A slice-of-life spin-off exploring her world, relationships, and personal journey would be soothing, heartfelt, and deeply watchable.

Karan Tacker as Farooq Ali — Special Ops

Karan Tacker’s Farooq Ali brought swagger and sharp wit to Special Ops. A spin-off centred on Farooq’s missions, personal life, and off-duty banter would be action-packed with just the right dose of charm.