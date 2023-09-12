'Scoop', Karishma Tanna nominated for top honours at Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards

New Delhi, September 12
Netflix show ‘Scoop’ and its lead star Karishma Tanna are nominated for the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023, the organisers announced on Tuesday.
According to its official website, Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards is an annual event to celebrate the achievements of excellent content made for TV, OTT, and online across Asia. It is organised by Busan International Film Festival and Korea Radio Promotion Association.
While ‘Scoop’ has secured a nomination in the Best Asian TV Series, Tanna is vying for the Best Lead Actress trophy at the awards.
‘Scoop’ follows Jagruti Pathak (Tanna), a star crime reporter at a Mumbai newspaper, who makes headlines after she is accused of her rival Jaideb Sen's murder.
The critically-acclaimed Hindi language series, created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, premiered on Netflix in June.
Mehta, also director of the series, congratulated the team for this "great honour". Backed by Indian production banner Matchbox Shots, the show is inspired by Jigna Vora's biographical book "Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison".
"#Scoop on @NetflixIndia nominated for ACA and Global OTT Awards. - Best Asian Series - Best Actress @KARISHMAK_TANNA... A great honour for the entire team. This is all because of them. Congratulations partner in crime @mrunmayeelagoo @MatchboxShots," Mehta said in a post on X.
#Scoop on @NetflixIndia nominated for ACA and Global OTT Awards.— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 12, 2023
- Best Asian Series
- Best Actress @KARISHMAK_TANNA
A great honour for the entire team. This is all because of them. Congratulations partner in crime @mrunmayeelagoo @MatchboxShots https://t.co/G4OWVjl069 pic.twitter.com/gaTahwnRP2
In the Best Asian TV Series category, ‘Scoop’ will compete with ‘The Black Yard’ (Kazakhstan), ‘Not Others’ (South Korea), ‘Delete’ (Thailand), and ‘Taiwan Crime Stories’ (Taiwan).
Besides Tanna, other Best Lead Actress nominees are South Korean star Song Hye-kyo (‘The Glory’), Hollywood star Zoe Saldana (‘Special Ops: Lioness’), Singaporean star Rebecca Lim (‘Third Rail’), and Malaysian actor Emily Chan (‘The Patient’).
The Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 will be held on October 8 at the BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Center, during the course of the Busan International Film Festival, which runs through October 4 and October 13.
Indian films also will have a strong presence at the 28th edition of the upcoming film gala, which will see premieres of several titles such as ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, ‘Joram’, ‘Agra’, and ‘Against The Tide’.
