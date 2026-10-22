Scotland calling: Karan Tacker begins shoot for his next project, shares first glimpse

Sharing the picture, Karan wrote, “A new project. A new chapter. A big punt.

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Can’t say too much just yet, but sometimes the biggest risks lead to the most exciting journeys.

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The post features Karan getting ready, giving fans a sneak peek into the early days of the shoot. While the actor has chosen to keep the details of the project under wraps for now, his caption reflects his enthusiasm for the new venture and hints at an exciting journey ahead. With filming now underway in Scotland, Karan has left fans looking forward to more updates as the project progresses.

The actor has also been sporting a rugged look, with grown-out hair and a fuller beard, marking a distinct appearance.