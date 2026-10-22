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Home / Entertainment / Scotland calling: Karan Tacker begins shoot for his next project, shares first glimpse

Scotland calling: Karan Tacker begins shoot for his next project, shares first glimpse

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 06:25 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Actor Karan Tacker has kick-started the shoot of his next project in Scotland, offering fans a glimpse into his latest venture. The actor took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes picture from Day 1 of the shoot, accompanied by a note hinting at an exciting new chapter in his professional journey.

Sharing the picture, Karan wrote, “A new project. A new chapter. A big punt.

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Can’t say too much just yet, but sometimes the biggest risks lead to the most exciting journeys.

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The post features Karan getting ready, giving fans a sneak peek into the early days of the shoot. While the actor has chosen to keep the details of the project under wraps for now, his caption reflects his enthusiasm for the new venture and hints at an exciting journey ahead. With filming now underway in Scotland, Karan has left fans looking forward to more updates as the project progresses.

The actor has also been sporting a rugged look, with grown-out hair and a fuller beard, marking a distinct appearance.

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