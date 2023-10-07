Screen shot

PTI

American socialite-model Paris Hilton’s memoir has been taken up by network A24 for a TV series adaptation. Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning are attached to executive produce the series under their Lewellen Pictures banner. No writer or actor is currently on board the project.

Hilton, the heir to the Hilton Hotel fortune, started out as a model and eventually moved into TV with the hit reality series The Simple Life. She also released the album Paris in 2006 and previously published the book Confessions of an Heiress. Her acting credits include House of Wax and Repo! The Genetic Opera.