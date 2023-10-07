Screen shot

American socialite-model Paris Hilton’s memoir has been taken up by network A24 for a TV series adaptation. Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning are attached to executive produce the series under their Lewellen Pictures banner. No writer or actor is currently on board the project.
Hilton, the heir to the Hilton Hotel fortune, started out as a model and eventually moved into TV with the hit reality series The Simple Life. She also released the album Paris in 2006 and previously published the book Confessions of an Heiress. Her acting credits include House of Wax and Repo! The Genetic Opera.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India script history, touch 100-medal tally at Asian Games
Claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th medal
2 Indian pilots among 3 dead in plane crash in Canada's British Columbia
Both the trainee pilots were from Mumbai, TV reports.
Israeli military says it is striking targets in Gaza Strip as air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem
Attack on Jerusalem is considered a major escalation by Isra...
Watch: Blast caught on camera; Army ammunition swept away in Sikkim floodwaters explodes on Teesta river bank
In West Bengal, a boy was killed and 5 were injured as a mor...