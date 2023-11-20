Screen shot

As the doors open for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023, it promises to be a spectacular display of some of the finest content. A fusion of languages, cultures and storytellers, IFFI is an outstanding platform for world cinema. Now in its 54th year, IFFI is set to take place in Goa from November 20 to 28 and has an incredible line-up of some of the most-awaited films.

Financial crime

Kadak Singh

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary, the film unveils the intriguing life of AK Shrivastav (Pankaj Tripathi) as he grapples with retrograde amnesia and seeks the truth behind a significant financial crime. The film promises an emotional rollercoaster, delving into complex human relations and creating an engaging story of mystery, suspense, and a relatable family bond. Along with Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Jaya Ahsan, Parvathi Thiruvothu and Paresh Pahuja play crucial parts as well. The film is all set to premiere at IFFI on November 22, 2023.

Inherent duality

Dil Hai Gray

Dil Hai Gray traces the journey of police inspector Vineet as he investigates Akshay, a manipulative individual trapping innocent women on social media. The film draws its title from the inherent duality within every human when faced with certain situations, exploring the shades of grey that emerge. It challenges the simplistic notion of black and white morality, showcasing that even the best of people might have a change of heart when the time comes.

Still from Ae Watan Mere Watan

Back in time

Ae Watan Mere Watan

The thriller directed by Kannan Iyer is based on the journey of a college student who is motivated by Usha Mehta, a real-life freedom fighter. Set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement, the protagonist, Sara Ali Khan, highlights the film’s themes of bravery and sacrifice.

Courtroom drama

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

This is a compelling courtroom drama inspired by true events, centered around advocate PC Solanki. It addresses the issue of sexual abuse by shedding light on the real-life struggle of a lawyer fighting for justice against a powerful Godman. It emphasises the importance of standing up against influential wrongdoers and seeking justice for the vulnerable, thus promoting the message that justice should be accessible to all, regardless of power and influence.

Complex relationship

Farrey

Farrey, a riveting high school thriller directed by Soumendra Padhi stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit R Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni. The film, which has Salman Khan among its producers, opens in theatres on November 24, 2023. Farrey is a profound investigation of the complex relationship between ambition and morality, questioning conventional wisdom and exploring the consequences that result from decisions made in the name of achievement.