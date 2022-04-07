Sean Penn speaks to viewers across political spectrum about Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Director-actor Sean Penn recently made an appearance on television channels - both the Right-leaning Fox News and Left-leaning MSNBC within a span of two hours to share his thoughts with cable viewers across the political spectrum.

Penn took to television to discuss support for Ukraine amid the country’s invasion by Russian military forces. He began the evening with an in-person appearance on the N.Y.-based Hannity, engaging in a conversation with Fox News conservative commentator Sean Hannity.

—IANS