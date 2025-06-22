DT
Season 2 two of Maxton Hall–The World Between Us to premiere on Prime Video

Season 2 two of Maxton Hall–The World Between Us to premiere on Prime Video

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:20 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST
Launching on November 7, the second season of the series Maxton Hall – The World Between Us will be available on Prime Video. The show’s first teaser promises dramatic twists, offering a glimpse into the unfolding story of Ruby and James. This new season is based on the second part of the novel series Save You by author Mona Kasten.

Those who soar high can also fall hard. After a passionate night together in Oxford and with her greatest ambition within reach, Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) seems to have everything going perfectly. But a sudden stroke of fate within James’ (Damian Hardung) family changes everything. It is James himself who pulls Ruby from cloud nine back into a harsh reality. Devastated, Ruby confronts feelings she has never known before — and a pain she has never felt. She longs for her old life, before she was known at Maxton Hall or part of the elitist world of her classmates. Yet, she cannot forget James, especially as he does everything in his power to win her back.

