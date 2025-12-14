Secondary Infertility

Do you have problem in conceiving for the second time even though the first child/ abortion was a spontaneous one? Yes, this is a very depressing situation which is difficult to accept and digest. The causes may be multifactorial. First is the advancing age, diminished ovarian reserve, weight gain and change in life style. With increasing age, the quality and quantity of eggs in the ovaries diminishes which leads to reduced probability of conception. Also the chances of abnormal pregnancies, eg Downs syndrome due to genetically abnormal eggs, above the age of 35 years increases. Add to it some pelvic pathologies like fibroids, endometriosis which are bound to increase with passage of time and impair implantation

Advertisement

Further, sedentry habits, smoking, alcohol abuse in the male lead to increase in DNA fragmentation of sperms which affects fertilisation and conception.

Advertisement

Increase in BMI of both partners is a major hurdle in the path of parenthood.

Advertisement

So plan early, live healthy and do not hesitate to move onto IVF if you are not able to conceive.

Dr Anupam Gupta

Advertisement

IVF and Fertility Specialist at Jindal IVF, SCO 21, Sector 20-D, Dakshin Marg, Chandigarh, who can be contacted

at 958-246-9429.