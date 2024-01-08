Security breached at actor Salman Khan’s farmhouse, 2 men held for trespassing

ANI

Mumbai, January 8

Two men were detained by the police for illegally trying to enter the farmhouse of actor Salman Khan in Panvel.

The accused were caught trespassing inside Salman’s Arpita farmhouse by guards on January 4, said inspector Anil Patil.

After being caught, the men gave out their fake names and addresses. The two are currently in police custody, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Salman Khan