Seeking ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss, DCW chief writes to Union Minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, October 10
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from reality show Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement.
The first episode of Bigg Boss' 16th season aired on October 1. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan.
साजिद खान के ख़िलाफ़ 10 महिलाओं ने #MeToo मूव्मेंट के दौरान यौन शोषण के आरोप लगाए थे। ये सभी कम्प्लेंट साजिद की घिनौनी मानसिकता दिखाती है। अब ऐसे आदमी को Bigg Boss में जगह दी गयी है जो कि पूरी तरह ग़लत है। मैंने @ianuragthakur जी को पत्र लिखा है की साजिद खान को इस शो से हटवाएँ! pic.twitter.com/4ao9elyvkk— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 10, 2022
"Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday.
Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.
Earlier that year, he also stepped down as director of "Housefull 4" and was replaced by Farhad Samji.
