Home / Entertainment / Sejal Shah talks about her directorial debut Costao

Sejal Shah talks about her directorial debut Costao

The biographical drama Costao, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, marks Sejal Shah's debut as a director. In a conversation, Shah shared why she chose Costao for her first film and spoke about the experience of working on the project. "It's a...
ANI
Updated At : 05:30 AM May 01, 2025 IST
Sejal Shah
The biographical drama Costao, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, marks Sejal Shah's debut as a director.

In a conversation, Shah shared why she chose Costao for her first film and spoke about the experience of working on the project.

"It's a dream for anyone to be a part of such a project. The best part was that there was a lot of creative freedom. So, we really got to do the project with creative integrity," Shah said.

The trailer for the Siddiqui-starrer Costao was unveiled earlier this month.

Set against the backdrop of 1990s Goa, Costao tells the story of a customs officer who dares to defy an empire built on smuggling, corruption, and fear. Nawazuddin portrays Costao Fernandes--a sharp, unconventional enforcer whose bold tactics and unrelenting pursuit of justice put him at odds with both the criminal underworld and the very system he serves.

The film also features Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar and Hussain Dalal.

The film is streaming on ZEE5.

