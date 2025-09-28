DT
Home / Entertainment / Selena Gomez marries music producer Benny Blanco; see their wedding photos

Selena Gomez marries music producer Benny Blanco; see their wedding photos

Blanco is known for producing hits for stars like Justin Bieber, Halsey, and Ed Sheeran

PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 12:56 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
Gomez uploaded glimpses from her big day on her Instagram handle. Instagram/@selenagomez
Hollywood actress Selena Gomez shared a series of pictures on social media on Sunday as she got married to the music producer Benny Blanco.

The couple, who got engaged in December last year, took the vows on Saturday. Gomez uploaded glimpses from her big day on her Instagram handle and wrote, “9.27.25”.

The 33-year-old actress opted for a white sleeveless turtle-neck gown, whereas Blanco, 37, went for a formal suit with a shirt complementing Gomez’s outfit.

Blanco is known for producing hits for stars like Justin Bieber, Halsey, Katy Perry, and Ed Sheeran.

Gomez confirmed her relationship with the record producer in December 2023, though the two had been romantically linked since June of that year. The pair had previously collaborated on Gomez’s 2015 hit “Same Old Love”, 2019’s “I Can’t Get Enough” and then her 2023 single “Single Soon”.

The actress most recently appeared in the fifth season of the popular drama series “Only Murders in the Building”. The series which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short in the lead roles, premiered on streaming platforms Hulu and Disney+ on September 9.

The series is created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin.

