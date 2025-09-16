DT
PT
Selena Gomez radiates love at Emmys

Selena Gomez radiates love at Emmys

ANI
Updated At : 06:11 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco pose on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS
Love is in the air! Star couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco arrived at Emmys 2025 together.

Selena and Benny, who got engaged in December 2024, made a stunning appearance at red carpet. Selena showed up at the event wearing a stunning red gown with a dramatic train accessorizing her look with massive diamond earrings. Benny was seen dressed in a black suit. Shutterbugs went crazy when Benny planted a kiss on Selena's cheek.

