Selena Gomez radiates love at Emmys

Love is in the air! Star couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco arrived at Emmys 2025 together.

Selena and Benny, who got engaged in December 2024, made a stunning appearance at red carpet. Selena showed up at the event wearing a stunning red gown with a dramatic train accessorizing her look with massive diamond earrings. Benny was seen dressed in a black suit. Shutterbugs went crazy when Benny planted a kiss on Selena's cheek.