Selena’s shout-out for bestie

The singer reacts to Taylor Swift winning back rights to her six albums
ANI
Updated At : 05:38 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
Selena Gomez. Reuters
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s friendship is the kind we all dream of—a perfect example of ‘best friend goals.’ Gomez, recently, took to Instagram to cheer for her bestie Swift and showed just how ‘proud’ she was after the singer confirmed that she finally owns the masters of her first six albums.

Sharing her excitement, Selena wrote, “Yes, you did that, Tay. So proud!”

Earlier, Swift posted on Instagram to confirm the news. The singer shared three pictures of herself sitting on the floor, smiling and surrounded by her early albums. She wore a light purple top, jeans, and her signature red lipstick. Along with the pictures, Swift added a caption that read, “You belong with me,” referencing her 2008 hit from the album, Fearless.

Almost six years ago, Swift’s music catalogue was sold to music executive Scooter Braun without her approval. Braun later sold it to Shamrock Capital. In response, Swift began re-recording her albums with Taylor’s Version to take back ownership of her work.

