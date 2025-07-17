Severance leads Emmy nominations

Severance separated itself from the field with 27 Emmy nominations, while The Studio led comedy nominees with a record-tying 23 in a dominant year for Apple TV+.

No other dramas came close to the dystopian workplace series Severance, which achieved a convergence of acclaim and audience buzz for its second season that brought an expected Emmy bounty.

Lead acting nominations came for Severance stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower for what amounted to dual roles as their characters’ “innie” work selves and “outie” home selves.

Tramell Tillman got a supporting nod for playing their tone-shifting, pineapple-wielding supervisor. Patricia Arquette was nominated for supporting actress for playing an ousted outcast from the sinister family business at the centre of the show. And Ben Stiller got a nomination for directing the season two finale.

Apple’s Hollywood satire The Studio was expected to make a significant showing for its first season, but it romped over more established shows like Hacks, which got 14, and The Bear, which got 13.

Netflix’s acclaimed Adolescence got 13 limited series nominations, including a supporting actor nod for 15-year-old Owen Cooper, who plays a 13-year-old suspected of a killing.

His psychologist scene partner, Erin Doherty, was also nominated, for limited series supporting actress.

HBO’s high-end soap The White Lotus got its usual flowering of drama acting nominations for its Thailand-set third season, with four cast members including Carrie Coon getting supporting actress nods, and three including Walton Goggins up for supporting actor. It pulled in 23 nominations overall.

The Pitt, HBO Max’s prestige medical procedural, got 13 nominations, including best drama and best actor for its star, ER veteran Noah Wyle. One of its nurses, Katherine LaNasa, was able to squeeze in among the women of The White Lotus for a supporting actress nod.

ABC’s Abbott Elementary, which has kept hope alive for the networks in recent years, got six nominations, including acting and writing nods for creator Quinta Brunson.

The Last of Us brought in 16 nominations in drama categories for HBO to add to its totals run up by The White Lotus, The Pitt and The Penguin. Bella Ramsey got a nod for best actress in a drama for The Last of Us. Pedro Pascal was nominated for lead actor despite appearing in only about half of the season’s episodes.

Netflix followed with 120 nominations overall, including 11 for Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story and 10 for Black Mirror. Apple TV+ had 79 nominations overall.

The broadcast networks rotate on who airs the Emmys. This year is CBS’s turn. It will air the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 14. Nate Bargatze is slated to host.