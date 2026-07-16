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Home / Entertainment / Shabana Azmi celebrates Manish Malhotra for taking Mijwan’s chikankari to Paris

Shabana Azmi celebrates Manish Malhotra for taking Mijwan’s chikankari to Paris

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Subhash K Jha
Updated At : 05:47 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Shabana Azmi ‘did a somersault’ after Manish Malhotra showcased Mijwan’s chikankari at Paris Haute Couture Week File photo
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A couture creation, meticulously hand-embroidered by the women artisans of Mijwan, was showcased during Manish Malhotra’s debut at Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2026. The presentation marked a proud milestone for Mijwan and its artisans, bringing the exquisite chikankari craftsmanship of Uttar Pradesh to one of fashion’s most prestigious global platforms.

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Shabana Azmi, Chairperson of Mijwan Welfare Society, says, “We are deeply grateful to Manish Malhotra for his unwavering faith in the talent of Mijwan’s women artisans. That he chose to showcase their chikankari work during his Paris Haute Couture Week debut is both an honour and a powerful endorsement of their extraordinary craftsmanship.”

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Interestingly, Malhotra hadn’t told Shabana about his Paris plans for the Mijwan fabric. “I knew Manish was working on his Paris collection but he did not let me know that Mijwan’s work was going to feature in it. When he quietly just sent me the photo I did a somersault. I can’t wait for him to return so we can celebrate. Bold, innovative, almost audacious! This collection puts India firmly on the international scene.”

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