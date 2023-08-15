Shabana Azmi hoists Tricolour in Melbourne

IANS

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi hoisted the Indian flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023. As the Tricolour fluttered against the Melbourne skyline, the shared emotions of patriotism and unity resonated strongly with attendees. Shabana shared: “It is an honour to hoist the Indian flag, the flag that I’m so proud of; the flag all of us present today are proud of in Melbourne...”

“I would like to reiterate that we are here to celebrate Indian cinema in Melbourne, and I truly believe that art knows no boundaries and cinema can be an instrument for social change.”

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 continues to be a significant platform for showcasing the vibrancy and diversity of Indian cinema on the global stage. The festival started on August 11 and will conclude on August 20.