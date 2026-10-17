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Home / Entertainment / Shah Rukh Khan announces UNIFYD music festival with Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, Sonu Nigam

Shah Rukh Khan announces UNIFYD music festival with Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, Sonu Nigam

Abu Dhabi hosts the inaugural edition on March 20, 2027, plus a King teaser may be coming

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 03:13 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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**EDS: RPT, CORRECTS FORMAT IN CAPTION** Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan speaks during the launch of Dubai-based real estate developer Danube Properties’ commercial space named ‘Shahrukhz’, named after the actor, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_14_2025_RPT480B)
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Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is stepping into live music with UNIFYD, a new festival set to debut in Abu Dhabi on March 20, 2027. The single-day event will pack more than 15 performers onto multiple stages, with Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and Sonu Nigam already locked in.

Behind the scenes, D'Yavol Live and District have taken on production duties, while Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, Miral and Emirates NBD come on board as partners. The pitch is a festival built around Indian sound and identity, but designed to pull in fans well beyond India itself, reaching into the Gulf and South Asian communities scattered across the globe.

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Khan compared the pull of live music to what he's spent decades building on screen, saying it would "unite India's most incredible artists on a shared stage for the first time."

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There's more from Khan on the horizon too. Reports indicate a teaser for his next film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand, may drop on his birthday, November 2, with a possible theatrical tie-in alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1. The film reunites Khan with Anand after Pathaan and marks Suhana Khan's theatrical debut, with Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor also in the cast.

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