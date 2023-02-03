Shah Rukh Khan asks Paulo Coelho to 'meet up soon' after novelist calls him 'King, legend'

ANI

Mumbai, February 3

Famous novelist and lyricist Paulo Coelho heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday. After his appreciation post, the King of Bollywood SRK responded in his signature style.

From fans to members of the film industry, almost everyone went gaga over the film. Paulo Coelho too.

Re-shared video of Shah Rukh meeting his hundreds of fans gathered outside Mannat after Pathaan's release on his Twitter handle, Paulo wrote, "King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR ( for those who don't know him in the West, I strongly suggest "My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist")." 'Eleven Minutes' author also introduced King Khan to the people in the West by asking them to watch My Name Is Khan.

On Friday, the 'Jawan' actor responded to Paulo in the sweetest way. He wrote, "You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you."

Talking about 'Pathaan', which was released on January 25, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Apart from "seeti maar" dialogues and high-octane action scenes, it's Salman Khan's extended cameo as Tiger that has made the film more special.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film was declared a blockbuster hit and has minted Rs 634 crore, Gross, Worldwide in its first week.

It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and is SRK's comeback film after Zero (2018). The film has created history as it has overtaken SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' and Yash-starrer 'KGF 2' to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club. It collected over Rs 600 crore gross worldwide in six days.

SRK will be seen in 'Jawan' which is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

He also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu.