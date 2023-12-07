Shah Rukh Khan at his witty best while interacting with fans ahead of ‘Dunki’ release

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 7

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to grace the silver screen with his next, ‘Dunki’, later this month. The expectations from the film are sky-high as his last two outings, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ were massive hits. It will be the first time that Khan will collaborate with director Rajkumar Hirani.

On Wednesday, Khan took to X to interact with fans in an “#AskSRK” session. The session which was mostly focused on ‘Dunki’ saw Khan answer questions with his usual wit.

A user wrote, “Sir #Dunki mein sax sux to nahi hai na. Papa ke saath dekh sakte hai,?” asking whether the film will have sex scenes.

Replying to the question, Khan wrote, “Sax sux toh samjha nahi….tickets pe Tax tux zaroor hoga. Daddy se le lena.”

Another user suggested Khan to switch the roles and ask questions and not answer. “SRK sir, why don’t you ask a question today,” the user wrote.

Khan replied with, “Ok Aasmaan mein kitne Taare hain???”

Apart from these, Khan also gave a troll a taste of his own medicine after he attributed the success of his last two films to his PR team.

“Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two shitty movies of your became a blockbuster..do you still hv faith in ur PR and marketing team that #Dhunki will also bcm a hit and will be a another golden shit from #Bollywood,” the user wrote.

“Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon,” replied SRK.

‘Dunki’ directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani among others releases on December 21.

