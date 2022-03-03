Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked ‘filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 3



No one can match Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wit, but he can be curt if you push him too much, which though is very rare. Shah Rukh Khan’s has always been known for his politeness, humbleness and etiquettes in the film industry.

In the months, since his son Aryan Khan's arrest, Shah Rukh had kept a low profile and only recently had he resurfaced to normal life.

In his first #AskSRK session on Twitter, the actor won over his fans with his witty replies.

He had the wittiest reply to a fan who asked him to remain in films, not in the news. “@iamsrk Keha gayab ho dear...Filmo mai aate reho...Khabro mai nahi (sic)”, loosely translated to ‘Where have you vanished, dear.. Keep appearing in movies, not in the news’. SRK reply was “Ok next time I will be ‘Khabardaar’ #Pathaan (sic).”

Ok next time I will be ‘Khabardaar’ #Pathaan https://t.co/ZSdMxjTpRm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Below are a few more replies by Shah Rukh Khan to his fans.

I look the same only since 32 years now….ha ha. What look…it’s the same my handsome self… https://t.co/Zm0toeAEq6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!! #Pathaan https://t.co/dBWCqD7g05 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Dimaag try kar shaayad work karega…Mann pyaar ke liye rakh. https://t.co/TG5xGvwNRD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Also, the actor unveiled the release date of Pathaan.

Ok boys and girls time to get back to work. Have loads of stuff to finish…YRF and Sid make me work too much. Thank you again for loving #Pathaan so much on behalf of everyone. Will see you soon. Love u all — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

