Shah Rukh Khan clarifies Salman Khan's bald look has nothing to do with his 'Jawan', 'pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta'

Mumbai, August 27

Salman Khan's bald look is making headlines and since the picture went viral netizens are reacting to it. Many are guessing if it is from his next project and few even thought that his look is to promote Shah Rukh Khan's next project 'Jawan'.

Now, during the #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Salman's new look.

When one of his fans asked if Salman's new look hints that he is promoting SRK's 'Jawan'. "Sir Salman bhai ka latest look bata rha hai ki wo jawan ka promotion kar rhe kya ye sach hai." Shah Rukh Khan responded, "Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta...woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain...as keh diya so keh diya!!"

Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya!! https://t.co/NjlXSDbQeW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Another social media user asked, "The bigger question is how are you able to nail a bald look and still look so good without hair?" To which, he replied, "And the stranger thing is I did it right after Pathaan. So it was very odd to have long hair and then suddenly bald! Wonder how it will affect my kids??!! Ha ha #Jawan."

And the stranger thing is I did it right after Pathaan. So it was very odd to have long hair and then suddenly bald! Wonder how it will affect my kids??!! Ha ha #Jawan https://t.co/ZMFKB1gJcc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

One of his fans also asked about his experience of working with South actors, "What do you think is the most endearing quality of South artists... after having worked with the likes of Mani Ratnam, Atlee and Vijay Setupathi?" Khan commented while praising them, "Actually all of them are so fantastic at their craft and so dedicated. Big learning and their food is delicious!!!"

Actually all of them are so fantastic at their craft and so dedicated. Big learning and their food is delicious!!! https://t.co/fYL0pkI0xS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

He also talked about 'Gadar 2' when one of his fans asked if he watched 'Gadar 2', â€œGadar 2 dekhi aapne?" He said, "Yeah loved it!!"

Yeah loved it!! https://t.co/Hd6hc6hi8Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about his look in 'Jawan', when one of social media users asked, "sir yeh mask kahan milega please let us know?" He gave a witty reply, saying, "I will tell My marketing team to make these masks and give to people who come to watch the film!! Good idea. Thanks #Jawan."

My marketing team to make these masks and give to people who come to watch the film!! Good idea. Thanks #Jawan https://t.co/uz82JhsVUh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Helmed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hiran's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.

