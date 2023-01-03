Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang ‘sounds like’ Pakistan singer Sajjad Ali’s song, say fans

Chandigarh, January 3
Since the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang, the song has been embroiled in controversies. From politicians expressing objection to Deepika Padukone’s saffron monokini to the choreography of the dance being termed vulgar, a lot has been said about the song.
The latest is that netizens think the track is a copy of a song by Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali. Recently, the Pakistani singer took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he is crooning his song Ab Ke Hum Bichare. In the video, the singer says, “I was listening to music on YouTube from some new films. I was reminded of one of my old songs from 25-26 years ago. Let me sing it for you."
Viewers of the video think the singer is talking about Besharam Rang, which has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar
In the caption Sajjad Ali wrote, “After listening to a new movie’s song, It reminded me of the song I released 26 years ago, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Enjoy!"
Check out the video:
View this post on Instagram
From being shocked at the similarity between the two songs to asking the makers to give credit to the Pakistani singer, there are all sorts of comments on the video.
“This sounds like Besharam Rang from Pathaan", wrote a user. Another one said, “Beautiful composition and song, and it's sad that they plagiarized it without giving you any credit." One netizen replied, ''But dear this is also a gazal of Mehendi Hassan sahab about 50 years back''. Yet another commented, “Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie song copy by Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali song."
Meanwhile, Pathaan marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after a four-year hiatus from the big screen. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles. A Siddharth Anand directorial, the Yash Raj Film is set to release in theatres on January 25.
