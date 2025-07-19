Shah Rukh Khan in US as injury rumours swirl, no statement yet from Bollywood star

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in the United States amid intense speculation that the actor may have suffered an injury during the shoot of his upcoming action film “King” in Mumbai.

While fans and media reports claim he is there for treatment, there has been no official confirmation from the Bollywood actor’s team, including manager Pooja Dadlani.

Reports circulating in the press and across social media suggest that the 59-year-old star sustained a muscular back injury earlier this week during filming at the Golden Tobacco Studio.

They stated that Shah Rukh was advised rest and subsequently travelled to the US for further treatment.

Another report by news channel NDTV claimed that stories of SRK getting injured are untrue. It said Shah Rukh has sustained injuries during previous film shoots, some of which tend to flare up from time to time. For treatment and ongoing care, he is known to travel to the United States.

The lack of an official update has only fuelled speculation, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wishing speedy recovery to Shah Rukh on social media.

“Reports regarding my brother Shah Rukh Khan sustaining muscular injuries during shooting make me worried. Wish him speedy recovery,” Banerjee said on X.

Reports regarding my brother Shah Rukh Khan sustaining muscular injuries during shooting make me worried. Wish him speedy recovery. @iamsrk — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 19, 2025

Many fans also wished for his speedy recovery on social media, using the hashtag #GetWellSoon.

“Get well soon #SRK sir. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Millions of prayers are with you,” said a fan on X.

Another user said, “Wishing Speedy Recovery to #ShahRukhKhan Saab.. Get Well Soon KING @iamsrk.” “Wishing speedy recovery @iamsrk Get well soon,” said a fan.

Several entertainment portals have claimed that filming for “King”, directed by Siddharth Anand, has been postponed until September.

“King”, which also features Suhana Khan, is one of the most high-profile Hindi films currently in production. The film marks Khan’s return to the action genre following the box office success of “Pathaan” and “Jawan” in 2023.