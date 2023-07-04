Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 4

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly met with an accident in Los Angeles, US. The actor hurt his nose while shooting for an undisclosed project. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan underwent a minor surgery.

The 'Pathaan' actor was shooting for an upcoming project where the incident happened. King Khan was rushed to a hospital and the doctors performed a minor surgery to stop bleeding from his nose.

Reportedly, doctors informed his team that there is nothing to worry. Shah Rukh Khan is back in India and recuperating.

“Post the operation, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with a bandage on his nose,” says a report published by ETimes.

However, neither the actor nor anyone from his team has commented about the accident.

Shah Rukh Khan, who made a blockbuster comeback with 'Pathaan' this year, has two more projects lined up for 2023.

The superstar will next be seen in Jawan, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Directed by Atlee, known for his craft in Tamil film industry, the movie is already making waves. A Red Chillies Entertainment production, the film will reportedly have Shah Rukh in a double role and also features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameos.

The trailer of ‘Jawan’ will be attached to Tom Cruise’s ‘MI 7’ and is set to hit the big screen on September 7.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh also has Dunki in the pipeline. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK. Dunki is also scheduled for a 2023 release.

Shah Rukh Khan also has a special appearance in Salman Khan’s most-awaited film of the year, ‘Tiger 3’.

#shah rukh khan