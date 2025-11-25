DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Shah Rukh Khan remembers Dharmendra, his legacy: 'You are immortal'

Shah Rukh Khan remembers Dharmendra, his legacy: 'You are immortal'

In a heartfelt post, SRK says the veteran actor was 'nothing short of a father figure'

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:47 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Dharmendra. Photo: X@iamsrk
Advertisement

Dharmendra was nothing short of a father figure, superstar Shah Rukh Khan said, calling the actor's death at 89 as an irreplaceable loss to cinema and film lovers worldwide.

Advertisement

Dharmendra, 89, passed away at his Juhu home after prolonged illness.

Advertisement

Related news: Jai Ho Veeru

Advertisement

Dharmendra’s enduring bond with Nangal: A filming legacy

Shah Rukh, who attended the last rites of the actor at the Pawan Hans crematorium, remembered Dharmendra and his legacy in a heartfelt post on X on Monday.

Advertisement

“Rest in Peace Dharam ji. You were nothing short of a father figure to me... thank u for showering me with blessings and love the way you did. An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over.

“You are immortal... and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always,” Shah Rukh wrote.

Dharmendra had a memorable cameo in Shah Rukh's 2007 hit "Om Shanti Om" and danced on the song "Deewangi Deewangi".

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts