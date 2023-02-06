 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan on working together in Pathaan: 'We were waiting for the right film' : The Tribune India

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan on working together in Pathaan: 'We were waiting for the right film'

The two actors will next be seen together in Tiger

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan on working together in Pathaan: 'We were waiting for the right film'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan talk about YRF's Spy Universe. File photo



Mumbai, February 6

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan teamed up on-screen for the delight of their fans in 'Pathaan' and now the post-credit scene is turning out to be a landmark in Hindi cinema given the magnitude of their stardom and their impact on the screen.

The two actors spoke on joining forces as their titular characters of Tiger and Pathaan and also the spy universe of YRF.

Salman said: "For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I'm glad 'Pathaan' is that film. When we did 'Karan Arjun', it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF's Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. I'm aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I'm happy that they have given us so much love in 'Pathaan'. I was floored when Adi narrated the sequence to me and told me about his vision to bring us together on screen again."

SRK said: "Trust me when I say this, Salman and I have always wanted to act together but we were waiting for the right film, the right script because we both knew that there would be incredible excitement to see us on screen but we would have to deliver that promise to audiences because they love us so much. If not, they would be mighty dejected and it wouldn't work for the project. Matlab fans ka sawaal hai, choti script pe nahi chodh sakte types (Since it's for the fans the script has to be good)."

IANS

#salman khan #shah rukh khan

