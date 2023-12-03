Shah Rukh Khan says Suhana Khan is 'really good at roller skating', shares experience of falling on his butt

Chandigarh, December 3
Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, recently engaged in a lively #AskSRK session on X, where he candidly shared insights into his roller skating adventures and the upcoming debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, in the teen musical film 'The Archies.'
During the session, a fan playfully remarked about Suhana stealing the spotlight with her roller skating prowess and asked when SRK would showcase his skills in movies. In his signature wit, SRK responded, "Never ever. I have tried it a few times and fallen on my butt!!! I will leave skating to Suhana; she is really good at it."
Never ever I have tried it a few times and fallen on my butt!!! I will leave skating to Suhana, she is really good at it. https://t.co/cEwAyELuUH— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023
Suhana is gearing up for her acting debut in 'The Archies,' where she displays her roller skating skills in the track 'Sunoh.' Shah Rukh, expressing pride in his daughter's talents, acknowledged her proficiency in roller skating.
On a deeper note, when a fan asked about his perspective on success, writing, “Sir according to you, what is success?”
SRK shared, "Success is to be able to enjoy the smallest simplest things in life…and appreciate every breath you take. Celebrating life is success."
Success is to be able to enjoy the smallest simplest things in life….and appreciate every breathe you take. Celebrating life is success. #Dunki https://t.co/Qx3iUPBSAO— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023
Shah Rukh also revealed that his emotional anchor is his family, a sentiment he believes resonates with many.
Mera ghar wahan hota hain jahan mera dil hota hai. Mere apne hote hain. Home is where the heart is nahi?? #Dunki https://t.co/HvekcUJos7— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023
In a parallel thread, SRK provided insights into his upcoming film 'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
And that’s the right reason. I am also excited to be in a Raju film. Films are a directors medium….hero toh aate jaate rehte hain! #Dunki https://t.co/Io78e8R8UU— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023
The film, set to release on December 21, is a collaboration between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. 'Dunki' unfolds a heartwarming tale of four friends chasing their dreams abroad, combining real-life experiences with humor and poignant moments.
