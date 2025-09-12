Shah Rukh Khan sends love to Diljit Dosanjh for ‘Tenu Ki Pata’

The third song titled ‘Tenu Ki Pata’ from ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ was recently unveiled, marking an unexpected musical collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and director Aryan Khan.

Advertisement

Following the song’s release, Aryan’s father, Shah Rukh Khan, extended a heartwarming message for Diljit, sending gratitude and love for the singer.

“A heartfelt thanks and big jhappi to Diljit paaji....you are too kind and sweet. Hope Aryan didn’t trouble u too much. Love u,” Shah Rukh wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Along with the post, Shah Rukh Khan also shared a BTS video from the recording studio, showing Aryan Khan and Diljit Dosanjh with the rest of the team.

Advertisement

From recording the song to engaging in a lot of brainstorming, the video captures several unseen fun moments between the duo, bringing out a playful side of Aryan and Diljit. At one moment, the pair could be seen speaking to SRK over the phone, with the actor cracking jokes with the singer.

At the end, a visibly surprised Diljit appeared stunned upon hearing Aryan’s singing skills as he says, “No way! Aapne gaaya hai? (Did you sing it?)”

The singer-actor also took to his Instagram handle and heaped praise on Aryan Khan. “Aryan Baut Hee Kamaal Ka Singer Hai..Agar Music Mein Aa Geya Na Toh Bata Raha Hu...BACHO,” he wrote.

The song ‘Tenu Ki Pata’ marks the singing debut of Aryan Khan, along with vocals from Diljit Dosanjh and Ujwal Gupta.