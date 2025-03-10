Shah Rukh Khan sets stage on fire at IIFA 2025 with spectacular performance

Nostalgia met stardom at the 25th IIFA Awards when Shah Rukh Khan turned the clock back with a performance recalling his hit songs through the decades, reminding everyone why he continues to rule as one of India’s biggest superstars.

The actor’s performance late Sunday was the most anticipated one at the silver jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, which was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. And Shah Rukh did not disappoint.

His entry was preceded by a spectacular drone show, which lit up the sky with formations celebrating his journey in cinema with words like ‘SRK’ and ‘The King’. The drones also painted a picture of Shah Rukh in his signature arms-wide-open style, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Advertisement

It was a grand introduction befitting the King of Bollywood, and he arrived with the tune of “Badshah” from his 1999 film of the same name playing in the backdrop.

The performance was a crash course into the many hits songs of his career such as “Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana” from his 1995 hit “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” to “Arey Re Arey” and “Chak Dhoom Dhoom” from 1997’s “Dil To Pagal Hai”.

Advertisement

He was joined by Madhuri Dixit, his co-star from the film. The two danced together, recreating their chemistry on stage. The moves had the audience cheering, making it one of the most unforgettable moments of the night.

The actor then came to his hits from 2000s—“Main Hoon Don” from “Don”, “Say Shaava” from “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...” and “Dard-E-Disco” from “Om Shanti Om”.

Keeping the momentum high, SRK set the stage ablaze with “Zinda Banda” from “Jawan” and “Lungi Dance” from “Chennai Express”. He sent the crowd into a frenzy when he started performing on “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” from “Pathaan”. The track from his comeback 2023 movie has become synonymous with the superstar’s swag.

The grand finale of Shah Rukh’s performance was set to “Chaiyya Chaiyya” from “Dil Se”. In what turned out to be a visual treat for the audience, the actor performed on a prop train, recreating the magic of the song that continues to captivate his fans across the world.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan paid homage to her grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor, at the ceremony by performing on classic tracks like “Ramaiya Vastavaiya”, Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua”, “Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan”, “Awara Hoon” and “Mera Joota Hai Japani”.

Before Shah Rukh, actor Shahid Kapoor treated the IIFA audience to his songs.

The actor, considered one of the best dancers of the Hindi film industry, performed on songs such as “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” and “Akhiyan Gulab” from “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” as well as “Mauja Hi Mauja” and “Nagada Nagada” from “Jab We Met”.

The event, which concluded with a grand ceremony that saw Kiran Rao’s “Laapataa Ladies” winning 10 trophies, including best film, director and actor, also saw performances by Kriti Sanon and Dixit.