Shah Rukh Khan takes credit for launching Karan Johar as they celebrate 25th anniversary of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

'I was a little more established than Karan was', says Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan at the special screening of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Instagram/dharmamovies



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 16

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the iconic film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' revealed that he feels proud of having played a pivotal role in launching director Karan Johar's career. Khan, who attended a special screening of the movie alongside Karan and lead actress Rani Mukerji, expressed his sentiments about the enduring success of the film.

Check out this video:

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Shah Rukh Khan stated, "It is a very special occasion as it is 25 years of this film. Normally, it's always how the film ages. We make films, some get forgotten in time, some do very well in time, some just don't do good at all, but this is one film which has stood the test of time. It has aged very well. It has aged nearly as well as Karan."

He added, "When I did this film, a lot of people thought I am Karan's friend, but Karan is my friend's son. His father was my friend -- Yash Johar. And he produced this film, apart from some wonderful cinema, even before Karan started directing films. One of my favorites was the original ‘Agneepath'."

Shah Rukh Khan further emphasized the significance of this milestone, revealing, "For me, it was very important because Karan at that time was about 23-24 years old, and I have a son who is that old now -- Aaryan. So, now when I look back upon it, I feel very happy, very proud as I launched a young son (Karan) in a certain way, because I was a little more established than Karan was."

Here's another video from the event:

He expressed gratitude towards Yash Johar, the late father of Karan Johar, and Hiroo Johar for supporting the decision to make 'KKHH' and lauded the talented cast, including Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, and others, who contributed to the film's success.

When the team reached the special screening, fans couldn't control their excitement:

Recalling fond memories of the shoot, Shah Rukh Khan shared, "We shot the film in Ooty; it was a lovely time. I shot ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya' and ‘KKHH' in Ooty. I am extremely fortunate to be a part of this movie. If it wasn't for Yash Chopra, Yash Johar, these are my friends, and then their sons Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, I would not be half the star that I am today."

When Shah Rukh Khan forgot to mention Salman Khan:

He concluded with pride and gratitude, saying, "I really feel proud, grateful, and thankful that these young boys at that time chose me to cast in their films, and we stand here 25 years later celebrating this beautiful film 'KKHH.'"

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions, features Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Khanna, Kajol as Anjali Sharma, and Rani Mukerji as Tina Malhotra in lead roles, with Salman Khan making a special appearance. The film's narrative combines two love triangles set years apart, making it a timeless classic that continues to enchant audiences worldwide.

As 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' marks its 25th anniversary, it stands as a testament to the enduring power of love, friendship, and cinematic storytelling.

With inputs from IANS

#Karan Johar #Shah Rukh Khan

