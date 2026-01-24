DT
PT
Shah Rukh Khan to share screen with daughter Suhana in his upcoming film 'King', sets December release

Shah Rukh Khan shares an announcement video on his social media page about the release date of his upcoming film

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:24 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
Shah Rukh Khan. File photo
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday announced the release date of his upcoming film "King", which will hit the big screen on December 24.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh in 2023's "Pathaan", which went on to emerge as a hit at the box office, the upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Shah Rukh shared the announcement video on his Instagram handle. "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas. #ItsKingTime. #KingDateAnnouncement," he wrote.

A "slick, high-octane action entertainer that redefines style, charisma, and thrills," features Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Shah Rukh and Padukone have collaborated on films such as “Om Shanti Om”, “Chennai Express”, “Pathaan” and their latest film together "Jawan", which released in 2023.

The actor last appeared in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial "Dunki" alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani and won the National Film Awards last year for Atlee's directorial "Jawan."

Last year, the makers shared title reveal video on the actor's 60th birthday, which featured him sporting a silver-haircut and also had glimpses of him performing the action sequences.

