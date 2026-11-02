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Home / Entertainment / Shah Rukh Khan unveils first track 'Tu Mil Jaye' from 'King ' on his 61st birthday

Shah Rukh Khan unveils first track 'Tu Mil Jaye' from 'King ' on his 61st birthday

The actor shared the post on his Instagram handle on Monday, which featured him alongside Deepika Padukone

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New Delhi, Updated At : 01:44 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has earlier collaborated with the actor on 'Pathaan'. SRK via Instagram
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Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan released a song, "Tu Mil Jaye", from his upcoming film "King" on his 61st birthday.

The actor shared the post on his Instagram handle on Monday, which featured him alongside Deepika Padukone. The track has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, with English rap by Ed Sheeran.

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"Yeh Daur Ishq ka Naseeb Waalon ko milta hai... Jahan Barood ki Khushboo mein Gulab khilta hai... Of Love and other Battles....This December, #LoveLikeAKing #TuMilJaaye song out now! #KING in cinemas 24.12.26," read the caption.

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The track starts with a shot of the actor, who goes on to say, "Main katil nahi, aashiq hoon, nishana meri masooqa, aur woh aashiqui kya jo dil cheer na de (I am not a murderer, but a lover. My beloved is my aim. And what's love if it doesn't break the heart)."

It proceeds to dance sequences of the actors and also has action shots of Shah Rukh dealing with his enemies. The track concludes with Shah Rukh's words "Aur iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, toh duniya jalaye bina maanega nahi (And this time, the fire in his heart won't rest until it sets the world ablaze)."

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Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has earlier collaborated with the actor on "Pathaan". It released in 2023.

"King" also features Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others.

Shah Rukh is returning to the screen after a gap of three years. The superstar had three theatrical releases in 2023, "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki".

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