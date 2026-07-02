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Home / Entertainment / Shah Rukh Khan unveils Knight Riders cricket stadium in Los Angeles ahead of 2028 Olympics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Knight Riders cricket stadium in Los Angeles ahead of 2028 Olympics

The Bollywood star calls the Pomona venue the realisation of a long-held dream, with the ground set to host cricket matches during the 2028 Olympic Games

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 02:26 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Shah Rukh Khan
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A long-cherished ambition has taken physical shape for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor's Knight Riders Group, working alongside Major League Cricket, has opened a new stadium in Pomona, California, which will now function as the home ground for the Los Angeles Knight Riders. The ground is also lined up to host cricket fixtures during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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Announcing the opening, Shah Rukh wrote on social media, "What started as a dream… turns into reality today. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA. A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families… and memories that last forever. Special thanks to Jaybhai, who has been too kind through this journey @JayShah220988, & @ICC and Sanjog Gupta for being so supportive. This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of @lakriders."

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Cricket has been part of Shah Rukh's public identity since 2008, when he bought a stake in the Kolkata Knight Riders alongside Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. That IPL investment has since grown into a wider sporting group, one that also holds the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, with the Los Angeles franchise now joining that portfolio.

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The new venue is equipped for both training and match day needs, offering players locker rooms and practice areas, while spectators get luxury seating options, on-site parking and food stalls, along with proper floodlighting for evening fixtures. Its pitch has been built to ICC accreditation standards, allowing the ground to host international matches.

Away from the stadium, Shah Rukh's attention will soon turn to his next release, Siddharth Anand's King, due in theatres on December 24, 2026. The film also marks a big moment for his family, with daughter Suhana Khan sharing screen space with him and Deepika Padukone in a key role.

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