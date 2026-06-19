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Home / Entertainment / Shah Rukh Khan waived Rs 42 lakh debt owed by 'Deool Band 2' makers

Shah Rukh Khan waived Rs 42 lakh debt owed by 'Deool Band 2' makers

Director Pravin Tarde says the superstar's gesture helped secure the Marathi film's theatrical release

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Ananya Verma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:09 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Shah Rukh Khan. File photo
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Marathi filmmaker Pravin Tarde has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan personally waived a Rs 42 lakh debt owed to his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, by the makers of Deool Band 2 — a decision that helped the Marathi film secure its theatrical release.

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Speaking to Abhijat Marathi Filmy, Tarde said that his team had approached Red Chillies Entertainment for a Digital Cinema Package (DCP), the digital format required for theatrical screenings. The makers had budgeted Rs 12 lakh for the process, but the actual cost came to Rs 42 lakh — an amount they could not afford. As a result, Red Chillies Entertainment withheld the completed DCP until the dues were cleared, putting the film’s release at risk.

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When the matter reached Khan, his team was informed that Deool Band 2 was being made by the same filmmakers behind Mulshi Pattern (2018). Since that film had already been remade in Hindi as Antim, Khan was familiar with Tarde’s work. He then instructed his team to hand over the DCP regardless of the pending payment. Red Chillies Entertainment ultimately wrote off the entire amount.

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“What Shah Rukh Khan did when the film was nothing, when nobody knew whether it would work or not, will always be remembered. I will forever be grateful to him,” Tarde said.

Deool Band 2, the sequel to the 2015 film Deool Band, was released theatrically on May 21. Made on a reported budget of Rs 8-10 crore, the film has since emerged as one of the highest-grossing Marathi films in recent years, earning more than Rs 80 crore at the domestic box office.

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The film is a well-received emotional drama that explores themes such as farmer suicides and the complex conflict between faith and atheism. Its strong emotional storytelling, combined with positive word of mouth, has significantly contributed to its success, helping it achieve blockbuster status.

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